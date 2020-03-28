Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Servicenow Inc (NOW, ORCL, FEYE, SYMC, MSFT)
Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Servicenow Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 200.9. Following is Oracle Corp with a a debt to equity ratio of 107.5. Fireeye Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 104.7.
Symantec Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 99.4, and Microsoft Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 98.3.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Servicenow Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $330.35. Since that call, shares of Servicenow Inc have fallen 17.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
