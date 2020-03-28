Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Steel Industry Detected in Shares of AK Steel Holding Corp. (AKS, CLF, SXC, ATI, ZEUS)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

AK Steel Holding Corp. ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,995.7. Following is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc with a a debt to equity ratio of 493.4. Suncoke Energy I ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 202.7.

Allegheny Tech follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 88.6, and Olympic Steel rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 72.3.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc on January 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $7.63. Since that call, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc have fallen 50.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.