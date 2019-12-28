Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry Detected in Shares of Ascent Capital-A (ASCMA, SCI, SERV, BID, CSV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Ascent Capital-A ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,254.0. Service Corp Int is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 246.4. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 238.8.

Sotheby'S follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 187.8, and Carriage Service rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 182.2.

