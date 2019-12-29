Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Research & Consulting Services Industry Detected in Shares of Nielsen Holdings (NLSN, VRSK, EFX, HURN, MG)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Nielsen Holdings ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 198.8. Following is Verisk Analyti with a a debt to equity ratio of 156.3. Equifax Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 85.2.

Huron Consulting follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 68.1, and Mistras Group In rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 67.1.

