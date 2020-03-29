Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Real Estate Services Industry Detected in Shares of Hff Inc-A (HF, RLGY, ASPS, RMAX, JLL)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Hff Inc-A ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 157.3. Realogy Holdings is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 135.3. Altisource Port ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 120.9.

Re/Max Holdings follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 60.3, and Jones Lang Lasal rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 23.2.

