Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Publishing Industry Detected in Shares of Meredith Corp (MDP, NEWM, GCI, NYT, DJCO)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Meredith Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 70.1. New Media Invest is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 53.4. Gannett Co Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 34.9.

New York Times-A follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 27.9, and Daily Journal rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 19.8.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Meredith Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Meredith Corp in search of a potential trend change.