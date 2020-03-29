Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (KFS, MBI, HCI, TIPT, AMBC)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 629.5. Following is Mbia Inc with a a debt to equity ratio of 228.1. Hci Group Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 122.6.

Tiptree Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 115.3, and Ambac Financial rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 71.8.

