Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Medicines Comp (MDCO, ENDP, NEOS, CTLT, ZTS)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Medicines Comp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,605.8. Following is Endo Internation with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,707.0. Neos Therapeutic ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 758.4.

Catalent Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 287.4, and Zoetis Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 279.8.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Neos Therapeutic on March 5th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.42. Since that call, shares of Neos Therapeutic have fallen 43.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.