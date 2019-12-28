Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Sealed Air Corp (SEE, GPK, IP, AVY, BMS)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Sealed Air Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,139.2. Following is Graphic Packagin with a a debt to equity ratio of 176.1. Intl Paper Co ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 171.1.
Avery Dennison follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 151.2, and Bemis Co rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 130.2.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Graphic Packagin on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.08. Since that recommendation, shares of Graphic Packagin have risen 19.0%. We continue to monitor Graphic Packagin for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest debt to equity ratio sealed air corp graphic packagin intl paper co avery dennison bemis co