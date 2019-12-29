Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry Detected in Shares of Cvr Energy Inc (CVI, ALJ, PBF, MPC, DK)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Cvr Energy Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 127.0. Following is Alon Usa Energy with a a debt to equity ratio of 101.3. Pbf Energy Inc-A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 93.8.

Marathon Petrole follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 92.3, and Delek Us Holding rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 88.8.

