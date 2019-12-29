Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry Detected in Shares of Southwestrn Engy (SWN, ISRL, CRZO, NOG, NFX)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Southwestrn Engy ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,728.7. Isramco Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,482.3. Carrizo Oil&Gas ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 486.1.

Northern Oil And follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 193.1, and Newfield Explora rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 172.9.

