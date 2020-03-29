Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI, ACCO, ARC, ESND, MSA)
Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Pitney Bowes Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,036.1. Following is Acco Brands Corp with a a debt to equity ratio of 120.4. Arc Document Sol ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 110.9.
Essendant Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 100.6, and Msa Safety Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 79.9.
