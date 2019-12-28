Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI, ACCO, ARC, ESND, MSA)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Pitney Bowes Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,036.1. Acco Brands Corp is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 120.4. Arc Document Sol ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 110.9.

Essendant Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 100.6, and Msa Safety Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 79.9.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Pitney Bowes Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Pitney Bowes Inc in search of a potential trend change.