Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Mortgage REITs Industry Detected in Shares of New York Mtge (NYMT, CMO, EARN, ANH, IVR)
Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
New York Mtge ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,600.4. Following is Capstead Mortgag with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,267.5. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 871.0.
Anworth Mortgage follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 867.4, and Invesco Mortgage rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 775.1.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Invesco Mortgage on November 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.23. Since that recommendation, shares of Invesco Mortgage have risen 3.4%. We continue to monitor Invesco Mortgage for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest debt to equity ratio new york mtge capstead mortgag ellington residential mortgage reit anworth mortgage invesco mortgage