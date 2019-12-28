Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Managed Health Care Industry Detected in Shares of Molina Healthcar (MOH, ANTM, CNC, MGLN, UNH)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Molina Healthcar ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 162.2. Following is Anthem Inc with a a debt to equity ratio of 75.2. Centene Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 68.6.

Magellan Health follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 66.9, and Unitedhealth Grp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 66.3.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Molina Healthcar and will alert subscribers who have MOH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.