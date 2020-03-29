Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Cno Financial Gr (CNO, PRI, PRU, MET, GNW)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Cno Financial Gr ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 81.9. Primerica Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 78.2. Prudentl Finl ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 49.8.

Metlife Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 36.1, and Genworth Financi rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 34.1.

