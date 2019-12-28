Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Leisure Products Industry Detected in Shares of Jakks Pacific (JAKK, MCFT, MAT, MBUU, HAS)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Jakks Pacific ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 329.2. Mcbc Holdings In is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 293.1. Mattel Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 248.4.

Malibu Boats-A follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 108.6, and Hasbro Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 101.0.

