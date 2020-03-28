Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of General Electric (GE, MMM, HON, ROP, CSL)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
General Electric ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 209.5. Following is 3M Co with a a debt to equity ratio of 120.6. Honeywell Intl ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 103.5.
Roper Technologi follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 75.1, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 62.7.
Roper Technologi follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 75.1
