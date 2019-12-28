Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry Detected in Shares of Trinet Group Inc (TNET, NSP, KFRC, WAGE, ASGN)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Trinet Group Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 205.3. Insperity Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 157.4. Kforce Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 88.7.

Wageworks follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 61.0, and On Assignment rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 58.0.

