Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry Detected in Shares of Hilton Worldwide (HLT, MAR, NCLH, BEL, RCL)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Hilton Worldwide ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 318.6. Following is Marriott Intl-A with a a debt to equity ratio of 220.8. Norwegian Cruise ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 109.7.

Belmond Ltd-A follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 101.2, and Royal Caribbean rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 70.4.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Belmond Ltd-A on April 22nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.45. Since that call, shares of Belmond Ltd-A have fallen 4.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.