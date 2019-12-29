Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Health Care Services Industry Detected in Shares of Radnet Inc (RDNT, LDR, CIVI, DVA, LH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Radnet Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 989.5. Following is Landauer Inc with a a debt to equity ratio of 568.9. Civitas Solution ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 387.6.

Davita Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 199.1, and Laboratory Cp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 99.0.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Civitas Solution on December 18th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Civitas Solution have risen 16.0%. We continue to monitor Civitas Solution for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.