Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Health Care REITs Industry Detected in Shares of New Senior Inves (SNR, HCP, OHI, MPW, UHT)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
New Senior Inves ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 377.1. Following is Hcp Inc with a a debt to equity ratio of 148.7. Omega Healthcare ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 128.6.
Medical Properti follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 128.2, and Universal Health rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 121.8.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hcp Inc on October 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.78. Since that call, shares of Hcp Inc have fallen 6.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest debt to equity ratio new senior inves hcp inc omega healthcare medical properti universal health