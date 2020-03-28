Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Gas Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH, WGL, UGI, NFG, SJI)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Suburban Propane Partners LP ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 254.2. Wgl Hldgs Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 149.1. Ugi Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 143.5.

Natl Fuel Gas Co follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 139.9, and South Jersey Ind rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 128.6.

