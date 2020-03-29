Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Gen Cable Corp (BGC, GNRC, PLUG, VSLR, ROK)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Gen Cable Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 840.3. Following is Generac Holdings with a a debt to equity ratio of 166.0. Plug Power Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 147.2.

Vivint Solar Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 121.0, and Rockwell Automat rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 69.2.

