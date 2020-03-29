Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Diversified Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Chemours Co (CC, EMN, LXU, HUN, DOW)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Chemours Co ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 478.1. Following is Eastman Chemical with a a debt to equity ratio of 121.0. Lsb Indus Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 97.7.

Huntsman Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 87.7, and Dow Chemical Co rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 81.3.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Chemours Co on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.96. Since that call, shares of Chemours Co have fallen 40.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.