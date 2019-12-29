Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Commercial Printing Industry Detected in Shares of Cimpress Nv (CMPR, QUAD, LABL, DLX, INWK)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Cimpress Nv ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,367.7. Quad Graphics In is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 184.7. Multi-Color Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 127.1.

Deluxe Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 69.9, and Innerworkings In rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 44.3.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cimpress Nv and will alert subscribers who have CMPR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.