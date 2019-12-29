Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Broadcasting Industry Detected in Shares of Amc Networks-A (AMCX, DISCA, DISCK, TGNA, NXST)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Amc Networks-A ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,319.8. Following is Discovery Comm-A with a a debt to equity ratio of 321.5. Discovery Comm-C ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 321.5.

Tegna Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 302.3, and Nexstar Media-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 278.9.

