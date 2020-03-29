Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Apparel Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Burlington Store (BURL, SMRT, ASNA, SSI, BOOT)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Burlington Store ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,298.7. Following is Stein Mart Inc with a a debt to equity ratio of 325.7. Ascena Retail Gr ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 205.9.
Stage Stores Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 100.2, and Boot Barn Holdin rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 98.6.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Boot Barn Holdin on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $41.41. Since that call, shares of Boot Barn Holdin have fallen 67.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
