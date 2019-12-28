Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Deere & Co (DE, TWI, AGCO, TTC, LNN)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Deere & Co ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 419.0. Titan Intl Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 140.5. Agco Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 56.6.

Toro Co follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 53.8, and Lindsay Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 43.3.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lindsay Corp on December 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $92.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Lindsay Corp have risen 3.9%. We continue to monitor Lindsay Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.