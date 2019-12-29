Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Detected in Shares of Boeing Co/The (BA, AJRD, TGI, NOC, BWXT)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Boeing Co/The ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 3,131.5. Aerojet Rocketdy is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 602.0. Triumph Group ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 315.0.

Northrop Grumman follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 216.6, and Bwx Technologies rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 178.3.

