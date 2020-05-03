Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry Detected in Shares of Eastman Kodak Co (KODK, AVID, DBD, HPE, XRX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Eastman Kodak Co ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.6. Following is Avid Technology with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.6. Diebold Nixdorf ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.8.

Hewlett Packa follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.3, and Xerox Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9.

