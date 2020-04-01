Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Servicenow Inc (NOW, SYMC, TIVO, ORCL, VMW)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Servicenow Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 26.9. Symantec Corp is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.5. Tivo Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.2.

Oracle Corp follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.1.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A on November 29th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $158.21. Since that call, shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A have fallen 3.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.