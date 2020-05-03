Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry Detected in Shares of StoneMor Partners L P (STON, ASCMA, CSV, SERV, SCI)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

StoneMor Partners L P ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 19.5. Ascent Capital-A is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.7. Carriage Service ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3.

Servicemaster Gl follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.4, and Service Corp Int rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.0.

