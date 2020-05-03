Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of Macom Technology (MTSI, QCOM, MX, MXL, SYNA)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Macom Technology ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.2. Qualcomm Inc is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.4. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.3.

Maxlinear follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.2, and Synaptics Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.7.

