Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Brooks Automatio (BRKS, ENTG, KLAC, AMKR, AMAT)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Brooks Automatio ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.7. Entegris Inc is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.7. Kla-Tencor Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.6.

Amkor Tech Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.4, and Applied Material rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.1.

