Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Paper Products Industry Detected in Shares of Domtar Corp (UFS, CLW, GLT, SWM, NP)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Domtar Corp ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 29.1. Following is Clearwater with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5. Glatfelter ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.0.

Schweitzer-Maudu follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5, and Neenah Paper Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0.

