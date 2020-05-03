Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Multi-Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Scana Corp (SCG, SRE, NI, D, BKH)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Scana Corp ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 17.2. Sempra Energy is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.8. Nisource Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.2.

Dominion Energy follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.1, and Black Hills Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0.

