Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Managed Health Care Industry Detected in Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM, MGLN, CNC, UNH, WCG)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Anthem Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.2. Magellan Health is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.1. Centene Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.8.

Unitedhealth Grp follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0, and Wellcare Health rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.6.

