Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Perkinelmer Inc (PKI, PRAH, QGEN, TMO, NEO)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.
Perkinelmer Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.8. Pra Health Scien is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.7. Qiagen Nv ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5.
Thermo Fisher follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.0, and Neogenomics Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8.
