Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Circor Intl (CIR, NNBR, RXN, BOOM, CFX)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Circor Intl ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 19.1. Following is Nn Inc with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.7. Rexnord Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.7.

Dmc Global Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.2, and Colfax Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.1.

