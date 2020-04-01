Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV, BZH, NWHM, CCS, WLH)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 25.1. Beazer Homes Usa is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 15.1. New Home Co Inc/ ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.5.

Century Communit follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.9, and William Lyon-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.7.

