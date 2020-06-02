Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Health Care Services Industry Detected in Shares of Davita Inc (DVA, RDNT, DPLO, BEAT, CIVI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Davita Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.4. Following is Radnet Inc with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5. Diplomat Pharmac ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5.

Biotelemetry Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5, and Civitas Solution rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.4.

