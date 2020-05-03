Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Food Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Smart & Final St (SFS, IMKTA, KR, CASY, SFM)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Smart & Final St ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.9. Following is Ingles Markets-A with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7. Kroger Co ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.4.

Casey'S General follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6, and Sprouts Farmers rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5.

