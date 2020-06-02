Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry Detected in Shares of Itron Inc (ITRI, KEYS, MLAB, MTSC, OSIS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Itron Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 18.4. Following is Keysight Tec with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.0. Mesa Labs ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.6.

Mts Systems Corp follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.2, and Osi Systems Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Itron Inc and will alert subscribers who have ITRI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.