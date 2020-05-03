Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Construction & Engineering Industry Detected in Shares of Hc2 Holdings Inc (HCHC, GLDD, AEGN, ACM, TPC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Hc2 Holdings Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 28.1. Following is Great Lakes Dred with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.0. Aegion Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.7.

Aecom follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.9, and Tutor Perini Cor rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5.

