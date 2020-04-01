Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Commodity Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Tronox Ltd-Cl A (TROX, KOP, OLN, CBT, TREC)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.0. Following is Koppers Holdings with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.4. Olin Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9.

Cabot Corp follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7, and Trecora Resource rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7.

