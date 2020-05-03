Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Horizon Global (HZN, SUP, MPG, AXL, MOD)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Horizon Global ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 38.3. Superior Inds is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.6. Metaldyne Perfor ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.1.

Amer Axle & Mfg follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.6, and Modine Mfg Co rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.0.

