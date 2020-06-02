Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Agricultural Products Industry Detected in Shares of Alico Inc (ALCO, BG, LMNR, DAR, ADM)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Alico Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 29.6. Following is Bunge Ltd with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.8. Limoneira Co ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.8.

Darling Ingredie follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.0, and Archer-Daniels rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9.

