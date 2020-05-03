Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Advertising Industry Detected in Shares of Clear Channel-A (CCO, MDCA, NCMI, OMC, IPG)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Clear Channel-A ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.3. Following is Mdc Partners-A with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.1. National Cinemed ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.7.

Omnicom Group follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.1, and Interpublic Grp rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.8.

