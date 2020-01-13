Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Hertz Global Hol (HTZ, CAR, YRCW, PTSI, R)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Hertz Global Hol ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 74.11. Avis Budget Grou is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 72.43. Yrc Worldwide In ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 57.15.

Pam Transport follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.47, and Ryder System Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.24.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Yrc Worldwide In on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.17. Since that call, shares of Yrc Worldwide In have fallen 28.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.